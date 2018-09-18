Northern Ohio Weather: More warmth ahead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This morning dense fog will hinder the commute throughout Northeast Ohio.
Low visibility is expected til 9 a.m.
A warm and humid air mass is still in place today. Temperatures warm into the 80s this afternoon. It is expected to be cooler east of Cleveland.
The sky will turn sunny this afternoon. A weak front will settle into the area this evening.
This could trigger an isolated storm mainly west of Cleveland. Most areas stay dry. This front will shift south of the area later tonight.
Tomorrow is looking sunny and pleasant with a little drop in the humidity level.
