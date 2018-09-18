Ohio legislation takes aim at opioid crisis as drug crisis drags on

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The opioid problem in Ohio has reached epidemic proportions and there’s an issue on the ballot in November that attempts to address this crisis. But there is much debate over whether Issue 1 is the answer.
Issue 1 is a proposal to reform drug laws. A constitutional amendment, according to the petition, to reduce the number of people in prison for low-level, nonviolent drug offenses. The money saved by that reduction would be used for drug treatment programs. In addition, the proposal provides sentence credits for those who participate in rehabilitative programs.
A yes vote for Issue 1 would eliminate prison sentences for those found with smaller amounts of drugs. The offenses would be misdemeanors not fourth or fifth degree felonies. Proponents say people need help, not prison time. Opponents say this would be disastrous to the criminal justice system.
“Someone who is picked up, arrested with slightly less than 20 grams of fentanyl will only have the consequence of a misdemeanor,” says Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor.
Justice O’Connor says that amount could kill up to 10,000 people. Issue One, she believes, would not only overwhelm municipal courts, it would put judges in handcuffs.
“The judge says I told you to get your GED, a job and get in treatment and you didn’t do it, and you say ‘yeah, didn’t do it,’ there’s nothing a judge can do to you,” says O’Connor.
Out of more than 49,500 prisoners in Ohio, about 2,600 are there for lower-level drug offenses. Supporters of Issue 1, like Rachael Collyer, with the Ohio Student Association, say the cost savings from not incarcerating these non-violent drug offenders, would leave more money for treatment.
“This does not affect drug trafficking. It won’t affect any of those laws. The folks we are talking about are simply suffering from addiction,” explains Collyer.
Collyer says priorities in this drug epidemic need to shift.
“Prison is just not a long term solution. Let’s stop the cycle now and give people a chance to recover,” says Collyer.
“I think they’re well-intentioned. I think they just don’t understand the criminal justice system in Ohio,” says Justice O’Connor.
Here’s a look at the specific ballot issue according to the Ohio Secretary of State:
Issue 1 To Reduce Penalties for Crimes of Obtaining, Possessing, and Using Illegal Drugs
Proposed Constitutional Amendment
Proposed by Initiative Petition
To add a new Section 12 to Article XV of the Constitution of the State of Ohio
A majority yes vote is necessary for the amendment to pass.
If adopted, the amendment would:
• Require sentence reductions of incarcerated individuals, except individuals incarcerated for murder, rape, or child molestation, by up to 25% if the individual participates in rehabilitative, work, or educational programming.
• Mandate that criminal offenses of obtaining, possessing, or using any drug such as fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, and other controlled substances cannot be classified as a felony, but only a misdemeanor.
• Prohibit jail time as a sentence for obtaining, possessing, or using such drugs until an individual’s third offense within 24 months.
• Allow an individual convicted of obtaining, possessing, or using any such drug prior to the effective date of the amendment to ask a court to reduce the conviction to a misdemeanor, regardless of whether the individual has completed the sentence.
• Require any available funding, based on projected savings, to be applied to state administered rehabilitation programs and crime victim funds.
• Require a graduated series of responses, such as community service, drug treatment, or jail time, for minor, non-criminal probation violations.