Painesville judge gets creative, punishes man for mowing obscenity into high school field

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti, known for his unusual punishments, handed down another creative sentencing Tuesday morning.
Cody Scott, 19, cut “FU” into the field with a lawn mower at Fairport Harding High School in June.
As part of the punishment, Judge Cicconetti gave Scott the choice to spend 10 days in jail or mow the high school football team’s practice field with a lawn mower. But there is a catch.
Scott chose to avoid jail time, but he most use an old-fashion push mower to manually mow the field.
Scott will move the grass on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
Other unusual sentences from Judge Cicconetti include making a man shovel animal waste from farm stalls for knocking over portable toilets.
