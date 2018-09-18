Shelter dogs escape Hurricane Florence in Elyria

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several dogs were evacuated to Elyria from South Carolina to make space in animal shelters before Hurricane Florence made landfall.
More than 40 dogs were transported out of the coastal shelters. 6 of them ended up in Elyria at the at the Friendship Animal Protective League where they’re now waiting for their forever homes. The dogs were originally going to a shelter in Knoxville, Tennessee but that kennel was full, the APL took them in.
Friendship Animal Protective League Executive Director Greg Willey said, "what these places do is they clear out their shelters because they know in these situations they’re going to have to make room for dogs that get separated from their owners. So, those dogs will go to the shelters that now are emptied out allowing them to have that additional extra time to locate their owners."
Along with the new dogs like Bandit, Buttercup, and Kidd, seeking shelter from the storm, there are plenty of other dogs, puppies and cats at the kennel in need of homes. If you’re interested in adopting you can visit their website or stop by from 11 am to 6:30 pm Tuesday and Thursday and 11 am to 4:30 Wednesday through Saturday.
The APL is always looking for donations. Willey suggests cat litter of canned food or gently used blankets or towels. Monetary donations to help offset medical costs can be made on their website.
