Sorry IKEA fans, company shoots down another site in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Columbus, Detroit and Pittsburgh all have the super popular Swedish interiors mega store, IKEA. Cleveland still will not.
According to a report from Crain’s Cleveland Business the Mayor of Garfield Heights has been told Ikea will no longer consider a site off of I-480 at Transportation Boulevard.
The location that was being considered is currently a vacant field on the north side of I-480 which at one time had plans to build a set of outlet stores.
That plan also fell through.
This is not the site on the south side of I-480 that contains a Giant Eagle, Chipotle, Starbucks and vacant Walmart among other stores.
Garfield Heights Mayor Vic Collova told Crain’s although it didn’t cost the city anything to try and lure IKEA, it is a major set back that they didn’t get the project.
On Tuesday morning Cleveland 19 tried to discuss with Collova what the next plan might be but he was out of the office for the day.
This is the second time in the past two years IKEA has looked at a site in the Cleveland area and passed.
The last time is was a location in Brooklyn off of Tiedeman Road.
