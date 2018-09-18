Speed a factor in deadly overnight crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 44-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving in flipped and landed on its roof on I-77 early Tuesday morning.
According to Cleveland police, the crash was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. on I-77 north near the exit for I-90.
Police say the woman was driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a high rate of speed and lost control, flipping off the side of the road.
Paramedics transported the woman, who has not been identified at this time, to MetroHealth Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.