Squire’s Castle is not to be missed

By Michael Dakota | September 18, 2018 at 4:48 PM EST - Updated September 18 at 4:48 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks encourages you to visit Squire’s Castle at the North Chagrin Reservation and let your imagination soar.

Squire's Castle is located in the North Chagrin Reservation in the Cleveland Metroparks system. The Metroparks aquired the home in 1925. The castle was built in the 1890's by Cleveland oil pioneer Feargus Squire.
The 1890′s estate was built to be a gatehouse in anticipation of a large country home for Cleveland oil pioneer Feargus Squire. While Squire briefly used the home as a weekend retreat he never actually lived in the home that was acquired by the Metroparks in 1925.

The castle originally lined with elaborate woodwork and leaded windows had several bedrooms, a kitchen, a breakfast porch and a study and den that was warmed by a massive fireplace.

The upper floors and windows have long since been removed, but the shell remains and is a “must see” for visitors to the North Chagrin Reservation in Willoughby Hills.

