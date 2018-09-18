Squire’s Castle is not to be missed

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks encourages you to visit Squire’s Castle at the North Chagrin Reservation and let your imagination soar.
The 1890′s estate was built to be a gatehouse in anticipation of a large country home for Cleveland oil pioneer Feargus Squire. While Squire briefly used the home as a weekend retreat he never actually lived in the home that was acquired by the Metroparks in 1925.
The castle originally lined with elaborate woodwork and leaded windows had several bedrooms, a kitchen, a breakfast porch and a study and den that was warmed by a massive fireplace.
The upper floors and windows have long since been removed, but the shell remains and is a “must see” for visitors to the North Chagrin Reservation in Willoughby Hills.
