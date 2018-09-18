Vigil scheduled for 94-year-old woman killed in Cleveland home invasion

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A vigil is scheduled Wednesday evening for a 94-year-old woman murdered in a home invasion.
Eucebia Garcia was attacked early Monday morning inside a home at 6203 Gertrude Ave. in Slavic Village.
Family members said Garcia. who was visiting from Honduras, was brutally smothered with a pillow while sleeping.
Her 74-year-old daughter, Marina Garcia, was also injured.
Family members said the 74-year-old woman was punched in the head and is now being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for head injuries.
The suspect stole jewelry and electronics.
Cleveland police said the suspect, described as a tall, skinny black man about 25-years-old, remains on the loose.
The vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Gertrude Ave.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.