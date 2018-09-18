24 -year-old man dead after shooting on Cleveland’s Westside

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to police, a shooting occurred on September 17, 2018, around 11:40 p.m.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of West 91th Street for a call for shots fired and upon their arrival they discovered the victim, a 24-year-old black male in the hallway with a gunshot wound.
EMS provided emergency medical attention, but the victim ultimately expired from his injuries.
No arrests have been made and this matter will be further investigated.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.