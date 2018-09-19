Angry customer accused of attacking Domino’s manager over wrong pizza

GUTHRIE, OK (KFOR/CNN) - Police arrested an Oklahoma Domino’s Pizza customer after surveillance video appeared to show the man put the store’s manager into a headlock after yelling about an incorrectly made pizza.
The customer, identified by police as Milton Davis, is charged with assault and battery. He has pleaded not guilty to the assault charge.
Store manager Mike Merkle, who was allegedly attacked by Davis, says he got an angry phone call from the man around 11 p.m. Merkle says he offered to remake the suspect’s pizza.
"He started getting belligerent with me and cussing me out,” Merkle said.
Davis then brought the pizza back to the store.
"He slammed the pizza down and immediately started yelling and screaming,” Merkle said.
Merkle refunded the man’s order, but Davis allegedly demanded more money, claiming he tipped the driver $25.
“No, not in this town. Trust me, not in this town. There's no way. I refused,” Merkle said.
The victim alleges Davis then physically attacked him.
"He just lost what little control he had, came around the corner, threw me in a headlock. He physically slung me around behind the counter,” Merkle said.
After a few seconds, Merkle said the suspect released him and continued yelling.
Police later found and arrested Davis. They say he admitted to the incident.
"I believe his words were 'sometimes you just need to take a charge,’” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department.
Merkle said he’s dealt with angry customers before, but it’s never gotten physical.
"Dude, calm down. It’s just pizza, man,” Merkle said. “People get really mad over the stupidest things.”
