Cleveland area tanning salons will give out free spray tans if Browns beat the Jets

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland area tanning salons will give out free spray tans on Friday if the Cleveland Browns can defeat the New York Jets on Thursday.
VersaSpa is working with tanning salons to make this possible.
For a list of salons participating in the promotion, you can click this link.
The Browns are currently 3-point favorites to beat the Jets.
Cleveland has not won a game since 2016.
One interesting storyline in the game is New York’s quarterback Sam Darnold, the rookie starting quarterback was the third overall pick in the latest draft.
Before the draft many wanted the Browns to select Darnold instead of quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Browns are currently starting Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.
