Cleveland men indicted for armed carjackings in Ohio City, Tremont, Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two Cleveland were indicted in federal court for committing a string of armed carjackings around the Ohio City, Tremont, and Shaker Square neighborhoods.
A third man was indicted with the pair for his role in a Streetsboro gun store robbery.
Zyshonne Austin and Ja’Quez Lyons, both 18, were indicted on:
- Conspiracy
- Theft from a federal firearms licensee
- Carjacking
- Using a firearm during a crime of violence.
Austin also faces an additional count of possession of a stolen firearm and Lyons faces additional counts of carjacking and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
“These defendants pointed loaded guns at everyday people in our community and stole their cars, then used at least one of those stolen cars to drive to Portage County and hold up a gun store,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “Our community is safer with these predators behind bars."
The United States Attorney’s Office says Austin and Lyons started committing armed carjackings on April 14, beginning with a man who was getting out of his car on Larchmere Avenue.
The following day, Austin, Lyons, and 18-year-old James Luke stole 10 firearms from Top Shot Firearms in Streetsboro, according to investigators. Blood was found at the scene linking a suspect to the crime.
On April 16, Cleveland police officers responded to reports of shots fired on East 123rd Street and discovered the stolen car from Larchmere Avenue. Inside the car were the price tags from the stolen firearms, a hammer, and bloody rags.
Austin was arrested on April 21 after crashing a stolen Toyota following an attempted armed robbery and carjacking. He also sent images of himself and others with the stolen firearms and in front of a stolen car, according to court documents.
Police apprehended Lyons on May 7 after he used a gun to steal a 2016 Lincoln MKC. A phone records search revealed that Austin was listed as a contact and numerous searches were done for local gun stores, including Top Shots Firearms.
“These three stole numerous weapons and used those illegally obtained guns to violently terrorize people leaving work and visiting friends in our community," says FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Cleveland Police Department, the FBI, the Streetsboro Police Department, the Twinsburg Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office’s.
