Cleveland police: Alleged thieves accused of stealing $32,000 worth of jewelry, $20,000 in cash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are working to identify the suspects accused of stealing more than $50,000 in goods and cash from an east side Cleveland home.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, the burglary occurred at a home in the 1800 block of East 33rd Street on Aug. 25.
Police say approximately $32,000 worth of jewelry and $20,000 in cash were taken during the theft.
The burglars are also accused of taking laptop computers, iPads, a Louis Vuitton bag, and other items.
A woman and three males of interest were caught on camera in the area at the time of the alleged crime.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects' identity should contact Det. Cozart with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3078.
