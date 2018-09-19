Cleveland Police looking for PNC Bank robbery suspect

PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information

Cleveland Police looking for PNC Bank robbery suspect
Cleveland Police searching for PNC Bank robbery suspect. (Source: FBI - Cleveland Division)
By Rachel Vadaj | September 19, 2018 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated September 19 at 5:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirm the PNC Bank located at 4005 Chester Avenue was robbed at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police describe the suspect as a man around 20-years-old standing 5′2″ - 5′7″ tall with a clean shaven face and a slim build.

The suspect reportedly walked in and verbally demanded all the money in the teller’s cash drawer.

According to police, the victim teller complied with the demand and provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No physical injuries were reported and no weapon was seen.

Anyone with information that can identify the suspect is urged to contact law enforcement to the third division of the Cleveland Police Department, the Cleveland division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous.

On top of the reward money offered by these agencies, PNC Bank will also offer an additional $5,000 reward for the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

