Cleveland’s vacant homes plaguing neighborhoods

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 is always working to get answers for our viewers.
Today is no exception after a woman complained about a home in her neighborhood.
We went to see for ourselves what the complaint was all about.
“I knew everyone who lived there. They’re all gone and when he passed it was a shocker,” said Renee Lake.
Lake has been trying to stop the rats and roaches she says are coming from the house next door where her longtime neighbor and friend, Tyrone Oliver, lived and died.
“It’s sitting there with that stench in there. It will be another year since November and no one has done anything. I called the mayor’s contact office. They’re overwhelmed,” she said.
Her husband Franklin boarded up the front door after getting permission from police at the 4th District. Renee remembers what drove her to call the cops for a welfare check on her elderly neighbor. She said she hadn’t seen any activity at his house for weeks.
“We went over there. We could smell it so we called the police. Police came out and said he had died there. He had been sitting there for about three weeks. The chair is still in there where he passed at. Everything is still in there. He was a hoarder."
