Downtown Cleveland is about to get a new Asian-Fusion restaurant in an under construction high rise

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Beacon high rise apartments, at the corner of Eucild Ave. and East 9 St., won’t be completed and filled with 19 floors of residences until spring 2019.
Yet Balance Grille will open in early November at the base of The Beacon.
The fast casual Asian-Fusion restaurant puts an emphasis on clean lines, fresh ingredients and an open concept.
So open, when you’re in line to order your stir fry bowl, with one of more than 13 sauces, you can actually look through the glass wall into the walk in cooler and see all of the fresh ingredients used.
Balance Grille got its start in Toledo, which now has four locations there, but Cleveland will be its first ever downtown location.
“Just seeing the revitalization in the past five, ten years has been nothing but amazing,” CJ Jang, co-creator and Head Chef of Balance Grille said. “I’ve always wanted to open up a downtown location, as a flagship location."
From stir fry bowls, Asian tacos and bubble tea this will be a healthy lunch option for downtown and in the middle of it all.
For example, its iconic bubble tea is not made with the usual not-so-healthy condensed milk.
Instead they use whole milk, or almond milk, with honey and tea.
And instead of the calorie heavy tapioca balls they use fruit juice poppers that release a surprising fruit burst into your mouth when you bite them.
As soon as the scaffolding comes down from the Eucild side of The Beacon which is expected to be at the end of October, Balance Grille can open its doors.
