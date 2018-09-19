Driver forgets dog attached to truck (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A small dog is OK after it was left attached by the leash to the back of a tractor-trailer.
A deputy volunteer with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona was at a gas station when he saw the truck pulling away from the parking lot with the small dog still attached to the bumper.
According to the sheriff’s office, the volunteer alerted the truck driver with his lights and siren, who then pulled over and saved the dog.
Police said the truck driver was distracted and forgot to unhook his dog before driving towards the interstate, but was grateful for the volunteer’s actions.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.