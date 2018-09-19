Grafton man set to be sentenced for murder-for-hire plot

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Grafton man will be sentenced on Wednesday for hiring a hitman to have a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man killed.
Seljami Idrizi pleaded guilty in Lorain County Court back in August.
Investigators said the hitman reached out to police.
According to police, Idrizi demanded the hitman provide proof that his target was dead. So, police created a fake crime scene, and with the help of a makeup artist, they also created a fake murder victim. They then took pictures to show to Idrizi.
Idrizi had no criminal history.
In 2017 he was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and could face more than a decade behind bars.
Police told Cleveland 19 they arrested Idrizi on Sept. 21, in the parking lot of a North Ridgeville McDonald’s, less than a week after learning about the alleged plot.
"It was convincing enough, that once our defendant was shown the picture of our victim he went ahead and paid the money that he had promised," said Petek. "We knew for sure [this was] almost a test whether or not he was serious about the murder plot. and obviously he really wanted this guy dead."
That's when police moved in, arresting him in the parking lot of a North Ridgeville McDonald's.
Petek said that Idrizi was “shocked” when he learned that the victim was alive and well.
