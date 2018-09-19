Kevin Love models new collection with Banana Republic

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Banana Republic announced a new clothing collection of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.
His collection offers four different looks:
- Elevated Varsity
- Classic Edge
- Modern Utility
- Street Smart
Some of the clothes and items featured in his collection:
- Italian Melton Wool Blend Double-Breasted Topcoat for $398
- Air Spun Stripe Crew-Neck Sweater $108
- Italian Wool Blend Varsity jacket with leather sleeves $428
- Athletic tapered cargo pant for $98
- Donegal Nanotex tie for $69.50
