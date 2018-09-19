Kevin Love models new collection with Banana Republic

Kevin Love has a new clothing collection of Banana Republic. (Youtube Page of Banana Republic)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 19, 2018 at 5:40 AM EST - Updated September 19 at 5:44 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Banana Republic announced a new clothing collection of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

His collection offers four different looks:

  • Elevated Varsity
  • Classic Edge
  • Modern Utility
  • Street Smart

Some of the clothes and items featured in his collection:

  • Italian Melton Wool Blend Double-Breasted Topcoat for $398 
  • Air Spun Stripe Crew-Neck Sweater $108 
  • Italian Wool Blend Varsity jacket with leather sleeves $428 
  • Athletic tapered cargo pant for $98 
  • Donegal Nanotex tie for $69.50

