Kluber K’s 11 as Tribe rolls past White Sox 5-3

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Corey Kluber won his career-high 19th game on Tuesday night at Progressive Field as he continues his drive for a third Cy Young Award. Kluber threw eight innings allowing only three runs and striking out 11 White Sox batters en route to a 5-3 Cleveland win. Kluber’s previous career high was 18 wins, he reached that mark three times.
Jason Kipnis slugged his 16th homer of the year and Yandy Diaz delivered a two-run single in 5th to blow the game open and give the Tribe a 5-0 lead.
Chicago would get to Kluber for two runs in the 6th and one in the 7th.
Andrew Miller came on in the 9th and earned his second save of the year.
