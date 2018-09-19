LeBron James’ entertainment company hints at ‘Space Jam 2’ production

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - SpringHill Entertainment, a production company founded by LeBron James, teased a “Space Jam 2” team with a photo shared on social media.
The post shows a locker room featuring the names of small forward LeBron James and point guard Bugs Bunny.
The lockers also feature the names of “producer R. Coogler” and “director T. Nance.” Ryan Coogler was the writer and director of “Black Panter,” while Terance Nance helped produce several films that appeared at Sundance Film Festival.
James has been busy in Hollywood since leaving Cleveland for Los Angeles. Other projects from the former Cavs star include a new roundtable-type show coming out names “The Shop” and a new animated film set to release soon called “Smallfoot.”
Their is no release date set for the sequel to the original 1996 “Space Jam."
