After Jarvis Landry, who is the best Cleveland Browns pass catcher? | VOTE

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have gone through the ringer more than once this season.
They’ll look to bounce back from their Saints loss against the New York Jets on Thursday at 8:20 p.m.
The Browns will be without Josh Gordon for the rest of the season; after trading him for a fifth round pick Gordon is now a New England Patriot.
A 6-foot-4 inch freak of nature
Up to this point in his career he has 180 receptions, 3,106 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Gordon played 69 downs last game, seeing the field for 78 percent of the snaps.
The only receiver with more playing time was Jarvis Landry with 81 snaps (91 percent).
Those days are over but the receiving core will still need to produce.
In just a short stint with the Browns Landry has already established himself as a leader on and off the field.
Hue Jackson and staff will look to him to mentor young receivers like Callaway and Higgins.
The Browns defense will have to expose rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, they passed up on the quarterback in the draft for Baker Mayfield.
So Darnold will be looking for vengeance against the Browns front office.
The former USC Trojan has struggled a bit this season, poor timing and an interception led to a loss against Miami last week.
Former Cleveland Brown Terrelle Pryor put the blame on himself for Darnold’s second pick of the season after the game.
It’s the right thing to do for Pryor, but there’s no doubt Darnold will feel pressure long before his first snap.
It starts up front | The defensive line will need to frustrate the quarterback at the line, force him out of the pocket and into poor decisions.
Larry Ogunjobi leads the big men with 7 tackles and 3 sacks just two games in.
The line will need production from Myles Garrett, Trevon Coley, especially with the absence of Emmanuel Ogbah this Thursday.
This a prime example of what Browns fans should expect to see tomorrow night.
The Browns faithful were heartbroken last week against the New Orleans Saints.
After a strong comeback in the fourth quarter lapses on special teams kept Cleveland from cracking open the victory fridges.
The scapegoat was Zane Gonzalez who was released after two missed field goals, and two extra-points on Sunday.
The Browns replaced him with undrafted rookie Greg Joseph out of Flordia Atlantic.
According to Vegasinsider, the Browns are 3 point favorites to win.
It’s a lock | No pressure.
