Lorain parents apprehensive about student safety, academics

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - An anonymous source sent Cleveland 19 a picture of a bloody jersey of a student who, they said, tried to break up a fight at Lorain High School.
That source also sent a picture of a bloody floor at Lorain High School, after one of the roughly two dozen fights that have taken place just in the past few weeks.
Lorain Board of Education President Tony Dimacchia says there have been at least 30 fights inside the high school since the school year began.
Parents like Tyrone Thorpe say they have been concerned about the violence going on within the school system.
"They look at fights every day and intimidation every day," said Thorpe.
And now, a new worry: the school district’s CEO, David Hardy, just publicly confirmed that close to 25 percent of the students that are seniors right now may not have the credits they need to graduate.
Dimacchia says that the problem is the state has changed some of their graduation rules.
"There are six less pathways for students to take to graduate. Now, they have three standard pathways, and a lot of those other students that were on some of those other pathways can no longer take those," said Dimacchia.
The school’s CEO was reported as saying that the district will come up with a plan to help those students out, but that part of the problem is students not entering high school aren’t adequately prepared, and that some don’t show up for school.
Tyrone Thorpe says he doesn't have any confidence that the CEO will fix what's broken with Lorain City Schools.
“I don’t see it happening,” added Thorpe.
After repeated calls by Cleveland 19, Hardy said he would comment on the issues.
