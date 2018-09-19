NC’s wild horses not harmed by Hurricane Florence

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund Facebook page posted photos of the wild horses enjoying an overcast breeze and some green grass on Saturday. (Source: WECT)
September 19, 2018 at 9:03 AM EST - Updated September 19 at 12:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -North Carolina’s wild horses have weathered the storm and escaped Hurricane Florence without harm.

The Rachel Carson Reserve and the Corolla Wild Horse Fundreported that its wild horses were safe and accounted for.

Wild horses in Carova this morning, enjoying an overcast breeze and some green grass.

Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Saturday, September 15, 2018

The Rachel Carson Reserve also posted on Facebook, letting its followers know that as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, all its horses have been accounted for and are in good health.

Florence update 9/18/18: As of 1 p.m. today, all of the Rachel Carson Reserve wild horses have been accounted for. All animals are in good condition.

Posted by Rachel Carson Reserve on Tuesday, September 18, 2018

The Okracoke ponies at Cape Hatteras National Searshore were reported to be safe after the storm without any damage to the pony pen.

We are happy to announce that all of the Ocracoke ponies are safe and that the pony pen did not sustain any damage from Hurricane Florence.

Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Saturday, September 15, 2018

