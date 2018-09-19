North Ridgeville man faces judge, accused of murdering woman in Solon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man accused of murdering a woman back in 2016 will face a judge at a pretrial on Wednesday.
Matthew Ryan Desha is accused of killing Deborah Pearl after a car crash in Solon in August of 2016.
Police say Desha ran a red light at the intersection of Solon and Richmond Roads and crashed into Pearl’s vehicle. His car rolled over before coming to a stop.
Investigators said he then exited the vehicle with a rifle and shot Pearl multiple times.
She was transported to the hospital where she died.
He was arrested at the scene.
According to court records, Desha has been found guilty of four previous traffic violations. He has been cited twice for speeding, once for having an "unsafe vehicle" and once for failure to control.
According to Mahoning County Court Records Desha was arrested by Boardman police and charged with carrying concealed weapons and drug paraphernalia.
He was arrested also arrested by Boardman police in a separate incident and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Pearl was on her way to work at South East Harley-Davidson in Bedford Heights when the accident happened.
