Ohio’s first self-driving shuttle hits the streets in Columbus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A self-driving shuttle has debuted in Ohio’s capitol city.
The new autonomous shuttle vehicle premiered Wednesday morning, but it will operate without passengers for several months while the route is mapped and tested.
Several stops have been plotted in downtown Columbus for as many as 10 shuttles.
The all-electric vehicle will have a top speed of 25 miles per hour.
Each shuttle will be staffed with an operate who will supervise the vehicle and take control if necessary.
The self-driving shuttle project, which is a partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Smart Columbus, the city of Columbus, and the Ohio State University, is meant to test and evaluate the effectiveness of self-driving vehicles.
“We’re proud to have the first self-driving shuttle in Ohio being tested on the streets of Columbus,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “This pilot will shape future uses of this emerging technology in Columbus and the nation. Residents win when we add more mobility options to our transportation ecosystem – making it easier to get to work, school or local attractions.”
