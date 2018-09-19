Police warn of phone scam targeting Avon residents

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Avon have issued a warning after residents recently reported a telephone scam.
Police say the calls are disguised under the Avon City Hall’s phone number.
When the recipient picks up, the caller is pretending to be somebody who can offer wireless home security systems.
Avon police say residents should be aware of the potential scam. Personal information should not be given out over the phone unless the call-taker is certain that the caller is trustworthy.
Scams can be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
