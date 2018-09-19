Portage County man arrested for shooting his dog

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly shooting his dog.
According to Portage County Sheriff Deputies, Jeremy Martin shot his dog Gemma several times on Sept. 16.
The incident happened at their home in the 9000 block of Route 44.
Deputies say Martin used a 9mm handgun.
Martin is charged with cruelty to companion animals.
Gemma is being cared for at the Portage Animal Protective League.
Officials there say she is stable after spending two days at the vet.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.