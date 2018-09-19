Rhino calf set to make debut at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

A rhino calf was born on Aug. 20 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 19, 2018 at 3:32 AM EST - Updated September 19 at 3:32 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A rhino calf was born on Aug. 20 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Wednesday will be the first time the public has a chance to see her.

The calf and her mother will explore the outdoor habitat around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19.

The zoo has also set up a rhino camera, you can find the camera at this link.

At this moment the calf does not have a name, the zoo will be holding a naming contest.

