Scam artists trying to target Cleveland area homeowners

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 talked with a real estate expert, Rebecca Bauer with Realtywise Inc., who shared two scams that are happening right now in Northeast Ohio.
The first scam involved a deed. “Con artists send you a letter in the mail that has your personal information and for $89 they can get you a copy of your deed. It’s a scam and a way for them to steal your information and money” said Bauer.
To get a copy of your deed go to your courts website.
The second scam happening in our area is supposedly a way for us to get our property taxes reduced.
Bauer explained that scammers are either emailing, calling or sending you letters telling you they can help get your property taxes reduced.
Again, this is a scam. Contact your local treasure’s office to see if you owe taxes or if you can get yours reduced.
