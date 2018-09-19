Schwab: Week 3 Fantasy Football analysis and insights

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You cannot win at Fantasy Football unless you are active on the waiver wire. Look for these guys heading into Week 3.
RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati
With Joe Mixon out 2-4 weeks, Bernard is going to get a heavy workload in a Bengals offense that is playing well so far this year. When Bernard has been featured in the past he has put up points, even in non-PPR leagues. He could be a plug-and-play runner every week until Mixon returns.
RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay
Jones returns from a two game suspension and will now slot in with Jamaal Williams in the Packer backfield. These two figure to split time, but one of them is always capable of taking the job away from the other. Jones had some big weeks last year and there is no reason to believe he cannot do it again.
WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland
Somebody other than Jarvis Landry needs to catch passes for the Browns now that Josh Gordon is out of the picture. Callaway hauled in a bomb for touchdown late in the Browns loss in New Orleans on Sunday, flashing that play-making ability he showed in the preseason. Rashard Higgins has not been a target hog, David Njoku has struggled and Duke Johnson spends a lot of time on the sidelines. Callaway is the best bet here.
TE Will Dissly, Seattle
He’s had two weeks now of production. Have they been a little bit fluky? Yep. But with two in a row now it’s time to pay attention. If you’re tight end needy, grab him.
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay
Run, don’t walk to get him if he’s still around. With back-to-back 400 yard, 4 TD performances the man they call FitzMagic is on fire. It won’t last all year, it might not even last all month, but for now he is scorching hot. Ride that until it ends.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.