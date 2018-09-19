Parents warned after cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease reported by Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Stow-Munroe Falls City School District is warning parents after several cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease have been confirmed in the area.
The Summit County Department of Health has been notified of the situation, according to school district officials.
Proper precautions are being taken to prevent any further risk of exposure to students.
The school district says the state of Ohio is experiencing an increase in the number of cases this year. In July, at least three Portage County students were diagnosed with the virus.
Hand, foot, and mouth disease is a virus that is spread through person-to-person contact with unwashed hands, saliva, mucus, and fluid from blisters.
- Blisters, rash, sores on the face, hands, feet, upper arms, and back of throat
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Body aches
- A fever that lasts up to three days
Parents are asked to keep their children out of school for at least 24 hours if a fever and blisters are detected.
