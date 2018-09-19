Sunny Side Up: Are Bert and Ernie friends or a couple? Does it matter?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
A former writer of “Sesame Street” says Bert and Ernie are a couple.
The TV show put out a statement saying the characters are best friends and do not have a sexual orientation.
Question of the day:
Does it matter if Bert and Ernie are a couple?
Make sure you post your questions in the comment section on Facebook.
"Sunny Side Up" airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.