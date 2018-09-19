Twinsburg man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his roommate

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A jury found a Twinsburg man guilty of murdering his roommate.
The jury deliberated one hour before convicting Robert Hanford, 29, of the fatal stabbing of Mark Bates Jr.
Hanford and Bates lived together in a home on Darrow Road owned by Hanford’s mom’s boyfriend.
On Oct. 1, 2017, Bates Jr. was stabbed four times. Hanford claimed the stabbing was in self-defense, but the jury didn’t believe him.
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien then sentenced Hanford to 15 years to life in prison.
