Vandals damage Christmas decorations set up for dying Ohio boy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 2-year-old Ohio boy battling a rare form of fatal brain cancer wished he could have Christmas early this year, but some vandals ruined the holiday cheer.
Brody Allen is not expected to make it to Christmas because of the terminal cancer, so the Colerain Township community stepped up and helped decorate his family’s home with Christmas lights and decorations.
Now, police are monitoring the neighborhood because some “Grinch” stabbed an inflatable Santa Clause.
Neighbors, who called the behavior cowardly, believe teenagers are responsible for the vandalism.
The community is expected to hold a parade on Sunday and sing Christmas carols for young Brody. They are even working on bringing a snow machine to the holiday celebration.
