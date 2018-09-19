Video: Mistakenly released Mansfield prisoner hauled back into custody

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Cornelius Phillips is back behind bars following a heated, but brief. police standoff, according to Huntsville, Ala. police.
Phillips, who was mistakenly released from Richland County Jail earlier this month, was taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a home around 5p.m. Tuesday.
The standoff lasted about 40 minutes. Neighbors in the area of the home were evacuated, police said.
Phillips was the only person in the home.
Phillips was originally arrested on charges of possession of drugs, expired operators license,and endangering children.
