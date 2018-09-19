Who is painting ‘Lake Erie Starts Here’ next to hundreds of street sewers ... and why?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -It’s usually done in a brightly colored paint and has one simple message: "Lake Erie starts here.”
“Our storm drain stenciling program was initiated because of the high amount of contaminants that flow into our local waterways such as Doan and Dugway Brook and ultimately Lake Erie from storm water run-off, " according to Andrew Koolster who is with the non-profit organization Doan Brook Watershed Partnership .
The stencil project is done by volunteers who want people to think twice before they start dumping items down their driveway, or into a storm drain, or not cleaning up after their pets.
“These include used motor oil, litter, pet and yard waste, and fertilizers or pesticides from lawns. Most storm run-off does not pass through the sanitary sewer system therefore and does not receive any kind of treatment,” Koolster said.
This past weekend volunteers spread out through Cleveland Heights and in October will hit the University Circle area.
Last year they stenciled about 450 storm drains and already this year they’ve tagged around 460 so far.
“To anyone thinking about disposing of chemicals or any other waste down a storm drain I would hope that they would consider the fact that any waste that ends up in our waterways and Lake Erie is not actually being “disposed of” and has the potential to negatively impact the health of not only the biological communities of those waterways but also the residents of our communities who reside alongside and recreate in and around our streams, rivers, and lake shore,” Koolster said.
