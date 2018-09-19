12-year-old Elyria entrepreneur working to bring healthy drinks to groceries

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - An Elyria teen took her love of healthy foods and drinks and turned it into a business. Now, she’s hoping to win a competition just for young female entrepreneurs.
When 12-year-old Sydney Taylor first tried maple tree water, she liked it instantly. She started looking for the drink at local grocery stores to buy, but everything she found had a ton of sugar and added unhealthy ingredients.
That gave Sydney the idea of making her own. From that vision, her own business, G.O. Fresh Brands was created.
Sydney gets the water from a family in Amish Country. Then, she bottles and labels them to sell at area markets and stores. Her water is less than 2% sugar. It also comes with a handful of added health benefits like; helping people with arthritis, decreasing cavities, and lowering blood sugar.
She already has a ton of repeat customers and even has some who will buy in bulk gallon sizes.
“We’re going to be at the Fairview Flea and then I’m at Dietary Health Foods and Oberlin Market,” she said.
She’s hoping her newly found success will help her win a nationwide competition called The Startup Search For a Girl who Means Business. The competition is geared towards girls and teens who are becoming entrepreneurs.
Part of the competition includes proving business potential, having the highest online votes. and a video entry. The winner will be featured in a book about entrepreneurs.
Sydney’s business is just starting with the maple tree water. She’s expanded into adding the water to fruit shakeups that include fresh fruit ingredients that are made to order.
She’s hoping her story can help inspire other young girls like her.
“Make sure you have a business plan. Set your goals first, have a business plan, have something you want to do,” she said.
This month, Sydney is getting the word out about the usage of maple tree water by using a social media campaign called #SAPtember, which also encourages a #Drinkbetter challenge of using the maple tree water for “30 ways in 30 days.”
The young entrepreneurs competition ends on October 31st. You vote for Sydney and find out more by clicking here.
All of the proceeds from Sydney’s sales go towards an organization called F.A.M.I.L.Y. which helps at risk youth go on week-long trips to see historical sites across the U.S.
Click here to find out more about Sydney’s story and the G.O. Fresh Brands company.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.