Akron court to host Halloween-themed weddings

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Akron Municipal Courts are offering a wedding ceremony that will surely be unforgettable.
Halloween weddings will be held once again this year at the Akron Civic Theatre.
Municipal court judge Nicole Walker will perform the weddings on Halloween from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Couples interested in the one-of-a-kind wedding experience must obtain a marriage license from the Summit County Probate Court, schedule the ceremony and pay by Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Costumes are encouraged and accepted, like the outfits Rachael Delfing and Tom Berry wore during their 2017 Halloween wedding in Akron. The couple dressed like Jack and Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas.
In 2017, 20 couples wed at the event.
Contact the Akron Municipal Court’s Chief Service Bailiff Patricia Williams at 330-375-2592 for more information.
