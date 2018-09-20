Cleveland Browns debut ‘color rush’ jerseys against New York Jets

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are pulling out all the stops Thursday night against the New York Jets.
The Browns have been sitting on their ‘color rush’ jerseys for two seasons, but they’ll make their first appearance under the lights.
The jerseys and pants will have a sharp contrast between dark brown and the signature orange to make the uniforms pop.
Up to this point, the entire NFL has worn their version of the special uniforms, but it appears the NFL saved the best for last.
To compliment the jerseys the endzones were painted in stripes reflecting the scheme.
The Browns hope to see a lotto the redone tonight as they look for their first win since 2016.
