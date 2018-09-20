Cleveland Browns ready to snap 600-day losing streak against sputtering New York Jets

The Browns are 1-32-1, and are ready for a W.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) (Bill Feig)
By John Deike | September 20, 2018 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 3:56 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Barack Obama was president the last time the Cleveland Browns won a game.

It was Dec. 24, 2016 when the orange helmets edged out the San Diego Chargers, 20-17, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Since then, the Browns have slipped and tumbled to 1-32-1.

But who cares, right?

The Browns are a far cry from the hobbled mess that fans had to endure the past two years.

Even Vegas sees Cleveland’s potential; we’re favored to win by 3 against the New York Jets (1-1) at FirstEnergy tonight.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. on the NFL Network, and we’ll be covering the game in real time throughout the evening.

