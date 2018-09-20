Cleveland Browns ready to snap 600-day losing streak against sputtering New York Jets

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Barack Obama was president the last time the Cleveland Browns won a game.
It was Dec. 24, 2016 when the orange helmets edged out the San Diego Chargers, 20-17, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Since then, the Browns have slipped and tumbled to 1-32-1.
But who cares, right?
The Browns are a far cry from the hobbled mess that fans had to endure the past two years.
Even Vegas sees Cleveland’s potential; we’re favored to win by 3 against the New York Jets (1-1) at FirstEnergy tonight.
Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. on the NFL Network, and we’ll be covering the game in real time throughout the evening.
