eBay looking to fill 40 work-from-home positions with Northeast Ohio employees

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Akron and eBay launched a new program that will create 40 full-time, work-from-home positions in Northeast Ohio.
City officials and company leaders announced the eBay@Home program on Thursday, the company’s first work-from-home program.
“We are thrilled to be selected as the first community for the eBay@Home program in the U.S. We’ve found great partners in eBay through the Retail Revival program, and we are excited to continue to expand our relationship with the eBay@Home program, which will benefit not only the Akron community but eBay buyers and sellers around the U.S.,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan.
The eBay@Home program will create nearly 300 at-home employment positions globally, including 120 in the United States and 40 immediate new positions in the Akron area.
Employees in the new positions will receive competitive pay and full-time benefits.
This announcement comes after eBay’s recent investment in Akron through the Retail Revival program, a plan introduce traditional brick-and-mortar businesses to online retail.
