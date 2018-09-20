Erie hospital sees ‘baby boom’ after last winter’s record-breaking snowfall

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Pennsylvania hospital held a “snow babies” party on Tuesday to celebrate the surge of births in September, approximately nine months after Erie was hit with a record-breaking winter storm.
Annually, approximately 180 babies are delivered in September at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hamot in Erie, Pa.
The hospital has already delivered 120 babies and counting just over two weeks into September, including two dozen babies over the weekend.
“When you look back, there may be a reason for that. What do you think that reason might be? People were pent up at home, staying warm," says Dr. Bart Matson, obstetrician at UPMC Hamot.
Hospital officials say most of the babies were conceived around the end of December 2017, during what many in Erie called “Snow-mageddon.” Some areas measured nearly 7 feet of snow on the ground at that time.
“It was cold outside, starting December 25 of 2017. So, we’re really seeing the effects of that snowstorm, and seeing all these babies come to fruition 40 weeks later," said Ashley Matson, director of the hospital’s mother-baby unit.
The “snowstorm babies” were celebrated at a recent event at the hospital.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.