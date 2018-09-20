Father of former NBA Cavs player murdered in Compton drive-by, TMZ reports

COMPTON, CA (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavs forward Richard Jefferson is grappling with tragedy after his father was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday night in Compton.
According to TMZ Sports, Richard Jefferson Sr., 65, was shot multiple times in the torso in front of a liquor store, and later died from his injuries.
The popular former Cavs player helped lead the wine and gold to the team’s first title in 2016.
The younger Jefferson has yet to make any public comments regarding the murder.
