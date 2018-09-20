High temps could max out in the 50s next weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said it is still a ways away, but he said it looks like there is a major shot of cooler temps coming to Northeast Ohio on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.
Nicholas said people in the area may only see highs in the 50s for that weekend.
Viewers on his Facebook post seem to be happy the hot temps are going away.
"Finally after four months of heat and humidity, " Donald said.
This is the best news, this summer has been dragging by and feeling like it will never end," Kevin responded.
Other people were not as excited.
“Oh no please say it isn’t happening, love this warm weather,” Marilyn posted.
“Say it aint so,” Danny said.
