Lake County teen accepts public-shaming sentence to evade jail time

FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH (WOIO) - It’s not your usual punishment, but for 19-year-old Cody Scott, mowing the lawn is keeping him out of jail.
Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti, known for his unusual punishments, handed down the sentence Tuesday morning.
Scott, cut “FU” into the field with a lawn mower at Fairport Harding High School in June.
As part of the punishment, Judge Cicconetti gave Scott the choice to spend 10 days in jail or mow the high school football team’s practice field with a lawn mower.
But here’s the catch.
Scott chose to avoid jail time, but he had to use an old-fashion push mower to manually mow the field.
It took him nearly three hours to mow the field Wednesday morning. He says he’s learned his lesson and is grateful to Judge Cicconetti.
“I just want to thank him for not sending me to jail. This was a lot better, a lot easier than going to jail," said Scott.
Judge Cicconetti is known for his “creative sentences.”
Other unusual sentences from Judge Cicconetti include making a man shovel animal waste from farm stalls for knocking over portable toilets.
