Nature at Night, a walk in the woods

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - How about a late night walk in the woods?
The Cleveland Metroparks is hosting its annual “Nature at Night” hike into the woods at North Chagrin Nature Center on Saturday, September 22.
The event begins at 5:00 p.m. with a tour of the nature center and an up close look at the owls, flying squirrels and critters that live there.
“You will get to celebrate night and all the wonderful nature that comes with it,” Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Carly Martin told Cleveland 19. “There will be live animals, astronomy, night hikes, and a bonfire with stories and songs.”
The wildlife sanctuary will be open and live owls will be on display.
