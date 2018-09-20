Police: Man threatened to shoot 11-year-old over ‘Fortnite’ loss

MAN ARRESTED FOR THREATENING TO SHOOT CHILD Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington man on September 18 for threatening a child following a video game loss. Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers initiated an investigation after an 11-year-old Kings Park boy reported receiving threatening text messages and online voice messages via Xbox from a man he recently beat during a game of Fortnite. In the messages, which were sent at approximately 9 p.m. on September 17, the man threatened to shoot the child, possibly at his school. Michael Aliperti, 45, of 108 West Neck Road, was charged with Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree and Acting in a Manner to Injure a Child.