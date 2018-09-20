Slavic Village community searching for answers after 94-year-old woman’s brutal murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A community is coming together to show support for a grieving family, and demanding justice for two women brutally beaten.
A 94-year-old woman was killed and her 74-year-old daughter is fighting to survive after a home invasion in Slavic Village early Monday morning.
Family members said a suspect entered the house through a window with an air conditioning unit on the first floor of the home. They said the suspect smothered 94-year-old Eucebia Garcia with a pillow, killing her. Family said the woman’s 74-year-old daughter, Marina Garcia, held her mother’s hand and played dead as the suspect beat her over the head.
"No one should have to live through having their parent/mother murdered beside them,” said the women’s daughter and granddaughter, Nohemi Ayala.
Marina Garcia is still in the hospital. Family members said she’s struggling with her injuries that included a brain bleed.
Eucebia Garcia was visiting her family from Honduras.
“This is a woman who gave her life to God. She, in Honduras, tended to the ill,” Ayala said.
The terrifying details of the attack have this community in shock and fear.
“I would have never though anything would have happened like that. I stayed there for three years and never had a problem," said one woman who used to live in the home where the attack happened.
“It’s scary to know that they’re out here killing elderly people and my grandma lives a couple houses down,” said another woman.
Community members took the streets Wednesday night, in hopes the suspect will hear their message. The family, too is hoping for answers about why someone would commit such a horrific crime to a family so undeserving of pain.
“It’s so sad to think that she survived 94 years in Honduras and come to the United States of America and this tragedy happen,” Ayala said.
The suspect got away with some jewelry and electronics . There’s a $2,500 reward out for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
