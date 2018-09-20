Some Bainbridge Township residents losing mail service due to construction

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Seventy-two-year-old Richard Tyler has about a 50-yard walk to his mailbox at his Haskins Road house in Bainbridge Township.
He has a Chagrin Falls mailing address.
Last Wednesday, Tyler and seven of his neighbors got a note in the mail from their local post office telling them they have to take a 15-minutes ride to the post office to pick up their mail because of bridge construction less than a quarter-mile from their homes.
He asks if their trash can get picked up and the newspaper still gets delivered, why can’t the post office still deliver their mail?
“So, they’re asking us, just the residents up here, which are at the south end right near the Aurora-Bainbridge Township line about eight residents here to pick up their own mail for a month. A lot of us, like myself, are handicapped. I just had surgery,” says Tyler.
There are two nearby roads that give anyone access to that stretch of Haskins Road.
Tyler says a 2-minute detour would solve the problem.
Cleveland 19 called the main post office on Orange Avenue. We did not get an answer or resolution to their problem.
The USPS responded with a statement:
